Press Digest - Health Ministry urged to crack down on unlicensed Chinese medicine physicians

PETALING JAYA: The Federation of Chinese Physicians and Acupuncturists Association of Malaysia has urged the Health Ministry to crack down on unlicensed foreign traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) physicians practising in the country.

Its president Ng Kok Poh said he has personally come across many such TCM physicians and "qigong masters" plying their trade in Malaysia, Oriental Daily News reported today.

These people have even taken up newspaper advertisements where they exaggerated their skills, he said, adding that many consumers have complained that they felt cheated.

He pointed out that under the Medicines (Advertisement and Sale) Act 1956, 20 types of diseases and medical conditions are not allowed to be advertised without the ministry's approval.

However, these foreign TCM physicians and qigong masters ignore this prohibition, claiming to be experts in treating illnesses such as cardiovascular diseases, kidney disease, diabetes, erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, and even cancer in their newspaper advertisements or flyers, he said.

"Despite our numerous complaints to the Health Ministry, there do not seem to be any improvement in the situation.

"As such, we hope the ministry would take a serious view of this problem and crack down on these unlicensed TCM practitioners.

"The federation also hopes that the public would provide us with information on foreign TCM physicians who are operating in the country without a licence," he said in his speech to declare open a symposium on neck, shoulder, back and leg pains in Johor Baru on Sunday.