'Median Night Reflector Post' receives first loyalty for road safety innovation

IPOH: The Kerian Public Works Department, which invented the "Median Night Reflector Post", a safety gadget and the first equipment to be commercialised by it, received its first royalty of RM6,426 at the department's National Innovation Day held here today.

The 0.3m post is being used in roads in several districts in Perak, Johor, Terengganu, Kelantan and Selangor.

Its engineer, Siti Saharah Zainal Abidin, received a mock cheque from the department's director-general Datuk Seri Dr Roslan Md Taha.

She said: "Work on the invention started in 2009 and filed for patent in 2014. It was commercialised in August last year before it was fixed on the roads in the five states."

An agreement was signed between the government and Syarikat DCM Asah Venture which is the manufacturer and supplier of the post.

Under the agreement Kerian PWD will receive 10% royalty from the sale of each equipment.

The post is placed on road dividers, corners and junctions where there are no street lights.

"It gives a clear vision for approaching vehicles in dark places due to its 360 degrees reflection," she added.

The objective of the invention is to make roads safer for motorists, reduce the number of accidents and cut costs on maintenance of road dividers.