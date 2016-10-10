Two Thai nationals claim trial to separate charges of human trafficking

Posted on 10 October 2016 - 06:05pm Last updated on 10 October 2016 - 07:24pm

JOHOR BARU: Two Thai nationals claimed trial to separate charges of human trafficking in different Sessions Courts today.

Abdunnaseh Chuden, 50, faces 12 charges under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, 2007.

He is alleged to have exploited 12 women, aged 45 to 81, behind a bank at Jalan Seri Impian 1, at 11.45am on Sept 27.

He claimed trial before Sessions judge Kamarudin Kamsun.

His son-in-law, Abdulloh Doloh, 25, faces 9 charges under the same Act involving 9 women, aged 30 to 68.

He is alleged to have committed the offences at the back lane of a premises at No.33, Jalan Padi Emas 6/2, Bandar Baru Uda at 12.45pm on Sept 27.

He claimed trial before Sessions judge Mohd Fauzi Mohd Nasir.

DPP Noridayu Md Kassim appeared for the prosecution in both cases while the two accused were represented by counsel Mariana Mat Kudin.

The offence carries a jail term of 15 years or a fine on conviction.

The accused were not allowed bail and the courts fixed Oct 27 for re-mention of both cases.