Gerakan attacked for sexist and misogynistic mindset

PETALING JAYA: Gerakan has come under fire for its sexist and misogynistic mindset when calling for the fielding of young, sexy women in elections.

DAP's Dyana Sofya Mohd Daud (pix) said this view only reinforces the chauvinism and misogyny view in politics.

Gerakan leader Baljit Singh, who is the party's legal and human rights bureau chief, said at the party's annual general assembly on Sunday that young, sexy and beautiful women should be fielded to boost Gerakan's chances in future elections.

Dyana Sofya said such comments that objectify women are among the reasons why talented young women avoid politics.

The DAP Socialist Youth executive committee member pointed out that young women have been empowered in the DAP and Pakatan Harapan.

She said in a statement today the PKR president is a woman and the DAP had approved a 30% quota for women in its central executive committee.

Dyana Sofya, who had contested the 2014 Teluk Intan by-election, said she hoped that Gerakan takes Baljit's idea seriously and allow more young women to participate in politics.

"I suggest that Gerakan discard its outdated, sexist and misogynistic mindset and treat women with equal respect if they are truly sincere in empowering women in politics," she said.

Baljit apologised for his remarks and claimed that he was misquoted, saying his comments on a "young, sexy" candidate were in reference to an elderly party member.