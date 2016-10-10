Muhamad Zaki is new NS police deputy chief

Posted on 10 October 2016 - 07:19pm Last updated on 10 October 2016 - 07:34pm

SEREMBAN: Seremban police chief SAC Muhamad Zaki Harun has been appointed the new Negri Sembilan police deputy chief, effective today.

He replaces DCP Datuk T. Narenasagaran, 56, who has been transferred to the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman with a promotion as deputy director of management (training).

The handing-over of duties ceremony here was witnessed by Negri Sembilan police chief DCP Datuk Jaafar Mohd Yusof.

Speaking to reporters later, Muhamad Zaki, 52, from Pasir Mas, Kelantan said he was determined to give his best in combating crime.

The 29-year police veteran vowed to strive hard to give the best possible service to the people in this state and hoped the state's policemen would extend their cooperation to him.

Narenasagaran, from Ipoh, Perak said he would use his vast experience in the force, including in forensics, crime prevention and management in providing training modules to police personnel to further improve the quality of investigations.

He has 31 years' service in the force. — Bernama