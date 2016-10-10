Manage your success wisely, Khairy tells Rio Paralympics heroes

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Rio Paralympics medal winners who received incentives from the government and private sector should manage their success wisely, said Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

"I remind you to manage your success ... The government and corporations have rewarded your effort with incentives but always remember where it all started.

"Now that you are a celebrities and icons, you should not let success go to your head, instead you should continue to inspire people," Khairy said during Naza Corporation Holdings' award ceremony for the four Paralympics medalists at the company's headquarters here today.

Khairy added that Malaysia's success in clinching three gold medals and one bronze was proof that nothing is impossible if you work really hard.

"These athletes have been branded as 'luar biasa' (extraordinary) and when we say 'luar biasa', it has exceeded sporting achievements alone.

"Because when they run, threw and jump, they gave a message to all Malaysians that everyone of us can overcome challenges," he said.

The first gold medal was won by Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi in the 100m T36 (celebral palsy) event and the second by Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli with a new world record in the Men's Shot Put F20 (intellectual disability) event.

The third gold was won by long jump athlete Abdul Latif Romly in the men's T20 (intellectual disability) event where he broke the world record that was set by him three times before and soared to the 7.60m mark to clinch the medal.

The bronze was clinched by Siti Noor Radiah Ismail through the women's long jump T20 (intellectual disability) event.

Naza awarded the athletes with a residential suite at Trion 888, Equine Park, Seri Kembangan and a brand new Kia Sportage each for the three gold medalists.

While bronze medalist Siti Noor received a Kia Rio Sedan.

Trion 888, located at Equine Park, Seri Kembangan is being developed by Naza TTDI Sdn Bhd, the property arm of Naza Corporation Holdings.