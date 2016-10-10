Former Sarawak GH staff faces 16 corruption charges

KUCHING: A former Sarawak General Hospital assistant safety officer was charged at the Special Corruption Court here today, with 16 counts of corruption involving RM201,351.

Mohamad Don Adi bin Morshidi, 34, pleaded not guilty when the charges framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code were read out to him.

He is alleged to have committed the offences – collecting monthly inducements ranging from RM4,748 to RM21,000, from the hospital's security contractor Kassim Rosli – every month from January to December, 2014.

The alleged payments were to induce him to certify that all security personnel at the hospital had turned up for their daily work as specified in the terms and conditions of the contract.

The payment deposited at a bank here were then cashed out by two women. Asked if he had anything to say to the court, Mohamad Don Adi requested for the second mention of his case to be held in May next year.

He said he had now been transfered to Pahang, adding he needed more time to get more money to hire a lawyer.

He urged the court to consider he had cooperated with Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigators.

Judge Nixon Kennedy fixed Nov 14, 16 and 17 this year as dates for the trial, saying the court had to dispose off corruption cases within six months.

He fixed Nov 11 as pre-trial mangement for the accused and advised him to hire a lawyer or seek help from the Legal Aid Bureau.

Mohamad Don Adi was given a RM16,000 bail of which a sum of RM6,000 was ordered to be paid in cash, and the rest in two sureties with fixed monthly salaries.

Mohd Ikwan Mohd Ibrahim prosecuted for the MACC. — Bernama