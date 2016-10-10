Pagoh Umno division acting chief denies 'quit' talks

MUAR: Pagoh Umno division acting chief, Ismail Mohamed has denied talks that he would quit the party, as viralised in the social media since Friday.

A blog claimed that Ismail, who is also the Bukit Serampang State Assemblyman, would be appointed as Johor chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

Ismail was also said to be the candidate for the post of Johor Mentri Besar, in the event of changes in the state government.

"It (allegation) is untrue. It is a desperate move by PPBM after the party failed to get support from Pagoh.

"I want to stress that Pagoh Umno division will continue to serve the people," he told Bernama via WhatsApp, today.

Last week, Jorak State Assemblyman, Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh resigned from Umno to take up the post of secretary-general of PPBM.

Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said Shahruddin's decision did not affect the party and will spur them to capture several seats, including those lost in the previous general election. — Bernama