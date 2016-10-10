127 land grants seized from Sabah Water Dept officials worth RM30m

PETALING JAYA: The 127 land grants seized from the two Sabah Water Department officials are estimated to be worth about RM30 million.

"Among the grants confiscated were for land approved for housing, agricultural as well as commercial land grants in several locations in Sabah," a source told theSun.

The source added some 40 witnesses have been questioned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in connection with the water projects allegedly tendered out to family linked companies.

The source further revealed that MACC also received information of several bank accounts belonging to the two suspects in three countries and found that more than RM30 million had been transferred into those accounts.

"Initial investigations revealed that the director had transferred RM1 million to an account abroad while the remaining funds were in the deputy director's account," he said.

The duo's one-week remand order ends today and they are expected to be brought to court for a further remand.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki confirmed the latest development but declined to comment further.

MACC had seized some RM53.7 million in cash from houses and offices of the department director who was arrested along with his deputy on Oct 4.

The 127 land grants were among the items seized together with an array of gold, precious stone jewellery and luxury watches believed to be have been purchased with the ill-gotten gains.

This case is said to be the nation's largest corruption and power abuse case that the MACC has ever faced.