`GEN Y' must develop critical thinking for national development

KUALA NERANG: The younger generation, known as 'Gen Y' must develop critical and mature thinking so that their ideas can benefit the nation in the future.

Information Department director-general Datuk Ibrahim Abdul Rahman said 'Gen Y' must also prepare to take over their role as responsible leaders and continue development efforts.

"Leaders of the future need an open-minded generation which can think critically and continue the country's development.

"As such, 'Gen Y' must be confident and able to accept differences in views, and not hang on to their own opinion," he said in his speech at the 'Apa Kata Gen Y' programme here today.

Ibrahim called on the younger generation to contribute to the nation in any way, become role models for future generations and foster unity among the races through various ways, including sports.

"Sports is the best example for unity, as the whole country, regardless of race, is supporting whoever is representing the nation," he said. — Bernama