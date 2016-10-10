Missing 10 anglers, two crew and skipper found safe

KOTA KINABALU: The 10 anglers, two crew and a skipper who were reported missing after a fishing trip last Friday were found safe today.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in a statement said a rescue team located the boat 25 nautical miles northwest of Pulau Mantanani at about 1.20pm.

"Before the boat was found, the rescue team was informed that the missing boat had been sighted at that location.

"Immediately after we received the news, the Sabah Maritime Search and Rescue Coordinator dispatched an Air Operations Force (PGU) aircraft to the location to confirm that the boat was there," said MMEA in the statement.

MMEA added that the agency's rescue boat KM Memmom and another vessel owned by the Royal Malaysian Navy, KD Jerong arrived at the location at 2.30pm and all victims were reported to be healthy and safe.

Yesterday, the MMEA mounted a search and rescue operation when the boat carrying the victims for a fishing outing in the waters off Pulau Mantanani and Pulau Mengalum failed to return as scheduled at 1pm on Sunday. — Bernama