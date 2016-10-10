Police arrest man over smashing of car windscreen, theft

ALOR STAR: Police arrested a 30 year-old man on Oct 3 over the smashing of car windscreen and theft of valuables since August.

Kota Star Police chief, ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin said the suspect from Kuala Kedah was arrested by a police team in a motel here at about 12.30pm.

"The suspect will throw something on the car windscreen until it cracks without sounding the alarm.

"He will then steal valuables to be sold for money to buy drugs," he told a press conference at Kota Star Police Headquarters, here, today.

Mohd Rozi said the suspect, who is unemployed, was believed responsible for 10 such cases with total loss estimated at about RM70,000.

The suspect was remanded until Oct 13. The case was investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code. — Bernama