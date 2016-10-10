Kelantan police setting up special force to address 'tonto'

KOTA BARU: The Kelantan police is setting up a special team to address the problem of 'tonto' (a look-out thug) at the Malaysia-Thai border in Kelantan, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim (pix).

This, he said, followed the death of Customs officer Anisah Ali, who succumbed to her injuries after her patrol car was rammed by suspected 'tonto' in an incident at Banggol Chicha, Pasir Mas, last Friday.

He said investigation was being conducted into the incident and police had identified a local, in his 30s and believed to be a 'tonto' to assist in the probe.

"Police are also tracking down his colleagues to assist investigation," he added.

The Kelantan police, he said, would also seek the assistance of the Thai police in investigating the case.

Earlier, Noor Rashid visited the Kelantan police contingent headquarters and was briefed on the flood preparation by the state police. — Bernama