Indera Mahkota to experience water supply disruption this Wednesday

KUANTAN: Several areas in Indera Mahkota and its surrounding areas will experience water supply disruption on Wednesday due to pipe diversion and connection works at Mahkota Golf Country Club in Jalan Sungai Lembing, here.

Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) in a statement today said the water supply disruption, from 10am to 11pm would involve 10,000 consumer accounts.

"The areas involved are Indera Mahkota 13 (Astana Villa), Indera Mahkota 14, 15, 16, Kampung Kobat, Kampung Padang, Taman Impian, Tanjung Pasir, Kampung Batu Sawar, Bukit Kuin, Kampong Bakong and surrounding areas," the statement said.

As such, PAIP advised users to keep sufficient water and consumers who need assistance can contact PAIP's customer service centre at 09-5739999. — Bernama