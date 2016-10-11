Government needs to address financial problem of students in Egypt: Perkasa

KUALA LUMPUR: Perkasa has urged the government to come up with a comprehensive plan to address the financial problem of Malaysian students in Egypt.

Its Education Bureau chairman, Datuk Sirajuddin Salleh said it includes providing a special allocation and lifting the freeze on scholarships by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) and the Public Service Department (JPA).

"It must be done immediately to ensure that the case of 150 students in Egypt who owe fees does not recur," he told reporters, here today.

The students majoring in medicine, dentistry and pharmacy risk expulsion for owing fees amounting to RM4.5 million.

Sirajuddin said they do not receive loans or scholarships and depend on their families to pay for their studies and stay in Egypt. — Bernama