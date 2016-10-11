Fire razes two blocks of SK Sungai Sugai

BINTANGOR: A fire razed two wooden blocks of Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Sugai, Jalan Entabai, Pakan, about 53km from here, about 3pm today.

The first block housed two classrooms while the second building housed two classrooms, the headmaster's room, an administration room, a teachers' room and a resource centre.

The fire that destroyed the two blocks within an hour was said to have started from a Year 3 classroom. No injuries were reported because all the students were in their dormitory.

Bintangor Fire and Rescue Station chief, Nicholas Belulin said a distress call was received at 3.23pm and 10 firefighters arrived at the scene about 4.22pm, and with the help of nine others from the Sarikei Fire and Rescue Station, the fire was brought under control at 5.25pm.

Sarikei Civil Defence Department officer Mohamad Noor Amit when contacted, said there was no need to open an evacuation centre because the fire did not affect the dormitory and canteen.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas when informed of the incident, expressed his sympathy. — Bernama