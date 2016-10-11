Public urged to inform PWD on early signs of slope erosion

IPOH: The Public Works Department (PWD) urged the public to report to the department if there are any early signs of slope erosion during the monsoon season later this year.

Its director-general, Datuk Seri Ir Dr Roslan Md Taha said such reports were important to make observations at disaster-risk locations to prevent untoward incidents from occurring.

"The PWD has 13 lines for the public to channel their complaints or disaster information, such as pictures of the incident using the provided application," he told reporters after opening the PWD Innovation Day 2016, here, today.

In addition, Roslan said PWD in all 78 districts across the country was currently fully prepared to face the eventuality of any natural disasters such as floods, landslides or slope erosions, the impact of the monsoon season.

He said patrols would be conducted at disaster-risk areas in addition to collaborating with agencies such as the police, Fire and Rescue Department and local authorities.

On another development, Roslan said the department had asked the Malaysian Bumiputera Class F Contractors Association (Perkobf) to provide information on any irregularities in the contracts for road resurfacing work.

He also pledged to review the quality of work and standard operating procedures (SOP) of four concessionaire companies appointed for maintenance of federal roads.

"Payment for the projects should also be settled according to the SOP and the appointed district engineer must certify that the payment has been settled so that no irregularities occur," he said. — Bernama