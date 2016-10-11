Malacca trishaw riders express concern over electric trishaw

MALACCA: Trishaw riders operating around the Unesco heritage site in Bandar Hilir here have expressed concern about a proposed plan by a certain company to introduce electric trishaws in the tourism locale.

Abu Mohd, 72, who has been in the business for 51 years opined that there was no necessity to introduce the electric trishaw in the area.

On the other hand, he said, traditional trishaws should be maintained in line with Malacca's identity as a popular world heritage site and tourist attraction.

"I don't agree with the initiative which we found out through social media; in fact, we were told there would be a job interview for electrical trishaw riders at the urban transformation centre here (Jalan Hang Tuah UTC) on Oct 12.

"This is a jolt to us because we have been striving to preserve this traditional heritage for the younger generation to get the feel of a trishaw tour around Bandar Hilir," he told Bernama here.

Yesterday, more than 50 trishaw riders staged a protest at the Proclamation of Independence Memorial square at Bandar Hilir against the electric trishaw plan which they fear would rob them of their livelihood.

Abu who lives in Kampung Lapan here, said being a trishaw rider had not made him rich, "but the job is halal and we are indirectly promoting Malacca to our passengers, the tourists".

"We object to the introduction of electric trishaws in Bandar Hilir also for the sake of our next generation who may opt to become trishaw riders even though the income is not that much," he said.

A company with an address in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan has advertised vacancies for electrical trishaw riders in Bandar Hilir here, as posted at http://www.mudah.my/Pemandu+Beca+Elektrik+E+Trike+Bikers+-48762292.htm.

The company said it would introduce a green technology tricyle, which has the same function as a trishaw and can move at 25kph (http://www.kiwigreentech.com/products).

Amran Hashim, 44, from Bukit Rambai here, who joined the trade six years ago, said the electric trishaw would kill the traditional trishaw industry in Malacca.

"This is not the first time that our traditional trishaw trade here has been affected. As of now we are forced to compete with horse-drawn carriages and electric bicycles which were introduced by the government," he lamented.

He claimed the two new tourism products had eroded the earnings of traditional trishaw riders compelling them to extend their working hours to compete with the former.

Riduan Saleh, 39, who is a third generation trishaw rider from Tengkera Beca here, said he was very proud of being able to continue preserving Malacca's heritage for 16 years.

The trishaw that I am using now was left by my late father who had used his earnings from it to raise me and my siblings.

"For me there is no need to bring in the electric trishaw because the traditional trishaws are sufficient to enliven the environment in the area," he said.

Mohamad Saleh Abu, 71, from Pengkalan Rama Pantai here said the state government should find ways to help traditional trishaw riders enhance their livelihood instead of introducing new products that could undermine their earnings.

"We urge the state government not to introduce the electric trishaw in the area but help us and listen to our plight," said the trishaw rider who had been plying the trade for 48 years. — Bernama