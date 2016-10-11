Two police officers' cars stolen, one cop arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: In a bizarre case, two senior police officers recently had their cars stolen – allegedly by a fellow policeman – from the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters.

The two officers, a deputy superintendent and an assistant superintendent from the Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department, had probably thought Bukit Aman was the safest place for them to park their vehicles.

However, when they returned last week from official duty outstation, they were stunned to find their cars, a Volkswagen Vento and a Proton Saga, missing from the car park of Bukit Aman's Tower I building.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh said a policeman, believed to be behind the thefts, has been arrested.

"We are interrogating him to ascertain if he is involved with any car theft syndicates," he said.

It is learnt the deputy superintendent had parked his car on the first floor on Sept 26 before leaving for Terengganu.

When he returned on Wednesday, the car was nowhere to be found.

Similarly, the other officer had parked his car on the second floor of the same building, only to find it stolen when he returned.

Sources said recordings from security cameras at the carpark showed a policeman driving away both cars, on Sept 30 and Oct 1 at 3am and 10pm respectively.

In both cases, a white Perodua MyVi driven by an unidentified individual was seen in the recordings trailing the stolen vehicles driven by the rogue policeman, who was later identified as a lance corporal.

The suspect, who is also attached to Bukit Aman, was apprehended soon after and although he admitted being behind the thefts, he was unable to lead investigators to recover the vehicles.

Police are looking for the lance corporal's accomplice.

The case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code for vehicle theft, which provides for between one and seven years' jail and a fine.