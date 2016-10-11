Cousins allegedly molested over two years

PETALING JAYA: For two years, two cousins aged seven and eight kept their silence on being sexually assaulted by their babysitter's husband.

If it was not for the father of the older girl, the assaults may have continued to this day.

On Sept 26, the father had gone to fetch his daughter at the babysitter's house in Puchong Permai when he was told that the girl was bathing.

As he waited, he noticed a man walking into a bathroom his daughter was in before locking the door.

Puzzled by what he saw, he waited for his daughter to step out and on taking her home, he questioned her about the man who had entered the bathroom.

The girl revealed that the 54-year-old man was the husband of the babysitter and had on several occasions barged into the bathroom when she took her bath before molesting her.

The victim told her father that the suspect, who is a factory worker, would among other acts, rub his private part on hers during the assaults.

Sources said the the victim's father called up his sister whose seven-year-old daughter was also among those left under the care of the babysitter.

On questioning the younger girl, the woman also learnt that her daughter had also been molested by the suspect.

The families of the girls took them to a hospital for a medical examination before lodging a police report on Saturday.

Subang Jaya deputy police chief Supt Lee Swee Meng said the suspect was arrested by police soon after the report was lodged and is being investigated for outraging the modesty of the victims.

Police are also checking if there were others who had fallen victim to the suspect.