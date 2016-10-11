The strongest beauty looks from the Spring/Summer 2017 shows

Kenzo — AFP

Fendi

Maison Margiela — AFP

Chanel — AFP

Mary Katrantzou — AFP

Atsushi Nakashima — AFP

Gucci — AFP

Proenza Schouler — AFP

NOW that the Spring/Summer 2017 fashion weeks have wrapped up, it's time to reflect on the abundance of inspiring catwalk beauty looks spotted on the catwalks of New York, London, Milan and Paris over the past month.

Lips were the focus point at several shows, including Fendi, where Gigi Hadid sported pigtails, winged eyeliner and a glittery disco lip. Glittery lips also made an appearance at Maison Margiela in Paris.

There was room for classic reds, too, with Kenzo throwing out the rulebook by teaming statement red lipstick with a theatrical red eye for major impact. A pop of fiery orange lipstick clashed with the rose-hued rinses at Mary Katrantzou in London, while Atsushi Nakashima championed a surrealist beauty look, with the models sporting painted-on misplaced red pouts.

Chanel championed a 90s revival that featured the models wearing low-slung side ponytails and baseball caps at a jaunty sideways angle, while Gucci continued to pursue its geek chic aesthetic with a series of limelight-stealing wigs and chunky glasses.

Ear paint also became a surprising trend, thanks to Proenza Schouler, where the otherwise conventional look featured a matte base, a touch of highlighter at the inner corner of the eyes and a dab of gloss on the lips. — AFP Relaxnews