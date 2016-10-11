Top Glove hopes for more stable foreign worker policy

SHAH ALAM: Top Glove Corp Bhd hopes for a more stable foreign worker policy in the upcoming Budget 2017 as it is deemed necessary, said its chairman Tan Sri Dr Lim Wee Chai.

He said foreign workers intake should not be frozen as the government did in 2001 as it had led to manufacturers seeking business ventures in neighbouring countries.

“Without workers, the factory cannot operate as we need a certain number of (foreign) workers to expand.

“I think we need to manage foreign workers with better and stable system so that we can continue to set up factories and produce rubber products for exports,” he told reporters during a working visit by Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong to Top Glove’s factory here, yesterday.

“It is important to continue to encourage manufacturing in the country as without the support from the government, it is difficult for the industry to continue to grow,” Lim said, adding that the public and private partnership was essential. – Bernama