Noble sells North American power business

SINGAPORE: Beleaguered Asian commodities trader Noble Group said yesterday it has agreed to sell its North American energy business to US power generator Calpine Corp for a total US$1.05 billion (RM4.36 billion).

The Singapore-listed firm said the sale brings it closer to completing an initiative to raise US$2.0 billion in capital as it strengthens its finances to turn the company around.

The Hong Kong-based company, which has strong links to China, is trying to restore investor confidence after a plunge in commodities prices last year hammered shares and led to a credit ratings downgrade.

It had also faced allegations by little-known Iceberg Research of irregular accounting practices.

In a statement to the Singapore Exchange yesterday, Noble Group said it sold its Noble Americas Energy Solutions (NAES) subsidiary to Calpine for US$800 million, plus US$248 million as repayment for the US unit’s working capital.

“The sale of NAES substantially completes the US$2.0 billion capital-raising initiative that we announced in June,” the firm’s co-chief executives Jeff Frase and Will Randall said in a statement.

“With this divestiture, Noble will continue to reduce debt while also funding growth opportunities in our high-return businesses.”

Noble’s shares surged over 9.0% after the sale was announced before closing at 19.8 Singapore cents, up 3.13% from Friday.

CMC Markets Singapore analyst Margaret Yang said the sale “largely alleviated the concerns of a liquidity squeeze that the company has faced during (the) commodities slump, and may aid in Noble Group’s turnaround”. – AFP