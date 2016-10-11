Ringgit opens firmer against US dollar as oil prices advance

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit extended its uptrend against the US dollar in the early session Tuesday on the back of firmer oil prices, said a dealer.

At 9am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.1460/1510 against the greenback from 4.1510/1560 on Monday.

The dealer said the overnight Brent Crude oil price hit a one-year high after Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced his support over for a proposal to limit oil output.

Meanwhile, the local note also traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

The ringgit rose against the yen to 3.9881/9948 from 4.0215/0267 on Tuesday and improved against the Singapore dollar to 3.0109/0147 from 3.0209/0258.

It also gained against the euro to 4.6153/6213 from 4.6358/6418 and firmed against the British pound to 5.1137/1223 from yesterday's close of 5.1535/1613. — Bernama