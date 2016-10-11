Bursa Malaysia up on rise in oil prices

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia rose in early trade today as a rise in oil prices lifted sentiment on the local market, dealers said.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.18 of a point higher at 1,665.5, against Monday's close of 1,665.32.

The index, however, opened 0.43 of a point easier at 1,664.89.

Crude oil prices rose to a fresh four-month high of US$51.09 per barrel, while, Brent Crude hit a session high of US$53.10, the highest in a year

The gains came after Russian President Vladimir Putin supported international efforts to limit oil supplies that have weighed on prices.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 130 to 68, while 146 counters were unchanged, 1,307 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 67.03 million shares worth RM30.74 million.

Of the heavyweights, Public Bank gained two sen to RM19.80, but TNB and IHH Healthcare, were flat at RM14.36 and RM6.50 respectively.

Maybank shed two sen to RM7.68 and Petronas Chemicals slipped one sen to RM6.76.

Of the active counters, Perisai Petroleum inched down half-a-sen to seven sen, RGB International was flat at 18.5 sen and Bina Puri added 3.5 sen.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index increased 5.55 points to 11,754.94, the FBMT 100 Index gained 4.25 points to 11,456.06, the FBM Emas Syariah Index improved 11.34 points to 12,426.86 and the FBM 70 rose 15.73 points to 13,732.12.

However, the FBM Ace was 2.89 points lower at 5,136.11.

The Plantation Index perked 5.22 points to 7,889.45, the Finance Index improved 0.27 of a point to 14,253.07, but the Industrial Index eased 3.89 points to 3,122.13.

Gold futures contracts on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives were untraded as of 9.50am Tuesday on a lack of buying interest, dealers said.

October 2016, November 2016, December 2016 and January 2017 were quoted at RM169.00, RM169.40, RM169.75 and RM169.90 a gramme respectively.

With volume at nil, open interest amounted to 258 contracts.

At 9.30am, physical gold was down 74 sen to RM162.25 a gramme from RM162.99 a gramme yesterday. — Bernama