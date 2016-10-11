Water disruption in KL due to damaged equipment

KUALA LUMPUR: Several areas in Kuala Lumpur had to go without water since Monday to allow replacement works of damaged equipment at Pudu Ulu reservoir.

Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) in a statement today said the affected areas were Taman Kencana, Taman Pandan Indah, Taman Pandan Indah Komersial, Taman Maju Jaya, Taman Pandan Perdana and Taman Cheras Indah.

It said the repair works were being expedited to accelerate water supply restoration to the areas.

"Relief water supply will be delivered by tanker trucks to the affected areas," it said.

Syabas expects the water disruption to be fully restored by this evening.

Consumers can obtain further updates through 'mySYABAS' and www.syabas.com.my. — Bernama