Plan your journey

IDP Education, co-owned by 38 Australian universities, now offers you an opportunity to meet with representatives from leading Australian institutions.

From Oct 11 to 18, IDP Education Malaysia will be hosting the IDP Australia Education Exhibition in six major cities: Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Ipoh, Johor Baru, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching.

With over 30 prestigious institutions participating in this exhibition, it will be a great opportunity for students and their parents to meet with IDP Malaysia's trained Australia counsellors and the institution representatives to discuss the best options suited for their higher education.

For over 25 years, IDP Education Malaysia has been offering comprehensive counselling services for students looking to study in Australia. Demand in Malaysia for overseas higher education remains strong with the country's consistent economic growth coupled with parents' desire for their children to pursue their education abroad.

Studying overseas has demonstrated that a graduate has the necessary creative, innovative and independent thinking that is imperative for the child's future development and career path. It grooms the student to work hard and be independent in order to be successful – and these are just the sort of attributes employers look for.

Hence, IDP Education Malaysia's trained and experienced counsellors will be there to assist students throughout their journey to explore education opportunities in Australia.

This goes beyond a counsellor merely matching your choice of study with suitable institutions. In fact, IDP, being at the forefront of the education industry, has invested in technology to help Malaysian students find the best institutions to study in. With access to exclusive innovative software, the student will obtain up-to-date information on the institution of their choice.

Students who want to apply on the spot are to bring along the required documents and certificates to the exhibition. This is an opportunity not to be missed for students hoping to commence their Australian study aspirations for the Feb 2017 intake.

Attendance at the exhibition is free and to ensure you can see the institution of your choice, it is important to pre-register online at www.idp.com/malaysia

This year, there will be seminars held in three of the major cities – Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Johor Baru – where speakers from the Australian National University, University of Tasmania and University of Technology Sydney will cover topics from medicine and pharmacy, architecture and design, and business to engineering.

The exhibition schedule is as follows: Oct 11, 2pm to 5pm, at KSL Hotel & Resort, Johor Baru; Oct 12, 3pm to 7pm, at Hotel Jen, Penang; Oct 13, 2pm to 6pm at Weil Hotel, Ipoh; Oct 14, 1pm to 5pm, Ground floor, IDP Subang Jaya Office (Application Day); Oct 15 to 16, 12pm to 5pm, at Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) Hotel & Residences; Oct 17, 2pm to 6pm, at Le Méridien Kota Kinabalu, Kota Kinabalu; and Oct 18 at Pullman Hotel, Kuching.

Australia still top choice

ACCORDING to information from Australian Education International, more Malaysian students are choosing to study in Australia than any other overseas location.

Australian universities are widely known for their excellent teaching skills and research facilities. Australia leads the world in innovation and quality in its approach to vocational education and training. Australia has emerged as a leader in the development of international benchmarks for proper accreditation which provides Malaysian parents with peace of mind when choosing a location for overseas education.

Students can move through flexible study pathways to gain the right balance of practical skills and theoretical knowledge for their future careers. These education providers have worked together to create a well-established system that assists students in moving easily from one level to the next. The Australian Government carefully oversees these stringent quality standards, which ensures that graduates return home to begin their careers more "job ready" than their counterparts.