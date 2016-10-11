Juanda: New politics not necessarily led by the young

KUCHING: "New politics need not necessarily be led by the young ... trust and responsibility is more important," said Jemoreng state assemblyman Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya (pix).

He said the explosion of information technology at present has transformed in the global political landscape. Yet, despite being mastered by young people, it did not mean they could continue to lead the political agenda without the guidance of more experienced older leaders.

"What is more important is the accountability among those who are entrusted to be leaders or elected representatives because age is actually not an issue," he told Bernama when met here recently.

Juanda said, at 45, he does not consider himself in the "young generation" category, but is at an age group that could become the best bridge to build interaction between the old and new leaders.

He felt an aggressive nature is not related to age and ironically, there were elected representatives from the young ranks without an active social media presence, who did not update their Facebook accounts, seldom went down to the ground and were "missing in action" after winning the state election.

Noting the question of age is something relative, he said: "We cannot deny there are some leaders already old but have a superb spirit like the young.

"For example our Chief Minister (Tan Sri Adenan Satem), he has a great spirit, is very innovative when looking at an issue, perhaps because of his vast experience in politics.

"We, the new faces (elected representatives), sometimes are scared to see him bravely bringing up issues, sometimes against the odds. Normally politicians try to avoid criticising each other. But Tok Nan (Adenan) is brave, he understands the aspirations of the young and wants change, more forthright, he wants to see results and is not long winded," he said.

The former Perlis Mufti is seen as very active and aggressively voices his constituents' aspirations and needs through whatever channels, like Facebook. Bernama