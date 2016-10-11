Storm damages 37 houses in Temerloh

Posted on 11 October 2016 - 12:07pm Last updated on 11 October 2016 - 01:17pm

TEMERLOH: Thirty-seven houses in 17 villages were devastated by storm yesterday.

District Fire and Rescue chief Hasanuddin Husein said the incident around 6pm lasted about half an hour.

"The winds blew off the roofs and falling trees brought down some walls. Electricity was also disrupted in some of the villages.

"No injuries or casualities have been reported," he told Bernama here today.

The affected villages are Kampung Batu Kapur, Batu Satu, Sungai Buluh, Semantan, Lubuk Kawah, Megat Segama, Taman Seri Semantan and Pekan Lanchang.

Hasanuddin said personnel from the Welfare Department, Police, Fire and Rescue Department, Tenaga Nasional (TNB) Berhad, and other government agencies were clearing the debris and providing aid to the victims.

He said the losses had yet to be assessed. — Bernama