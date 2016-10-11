Gaharu businessman charged with bribing policeman

Posted on 11 October 2016 - 12:09pm Last updated on 11 October 2016 - 01:23pm

ALOR STAR: A gaharu businessman was charged in the Sessions Court here today with offering a RM500 bribe to a police inspector in November last year.

Lau Ah Hock, 52, claimed trial to committing the offence at his business premises in Jalan Aman, Kulim on Nov 4, 2015, at 3.35pm.

The accused allegedly offered the bribe to the officer attached with the Kulim Kedah Criminal Investigation Department, as an inducement not to take action against him for carrying out public lottery gambling without a licence.

Judge Zanol Rashid Hussain set RM5,000 as bail with one surety and oct 26 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor A. Hafiizh Abu Bakar acted for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission while counsel Jailani Mahamad represented the accused. — Bernama