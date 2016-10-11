Snoring can be be treated via surgery

KUALA LUMPUR: A small surgery in the respiratory tract for those who suffer from 'obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)' or snoring can help in proper breathing when asleep.

Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) Department of Otorhinolaryngology medical specialist Dr Mazlinda Mahadzhir said surgeries would do away with the obstructions, due to several factors, in the respiratory tract.

She said OSA occurs when soft throat tissues are drawn inwards and emit a loud sound resulting in snoring or 'apnea', namely, a condition when air cannot enter or exit the nose or mouth for more than 10 seconds.

"Among the factors are a large tonsil in the throat, a bent nose, obesity, small chin, swollen inside of nose as well as soft and low palate, " she said when met by Bernama here, recently.

"However, a surgery is only performed on those who do not have weight problems and other illnesses," said Dr Mazlinda who had treated 1,000 OSA sufferers since 2011.

OSA, she said, results in sleepiness during the day, headache, constant fatigue, stress and would also lead to sexual problems and if left untreated could cause death during sleep from heart failure.

As such, Mazlinda urged those with OSA to seek treatment at HKL to identify the area of obstruction and undergo tests at its sleep laboratory. — Bernama