Dec 1 hearing for Tengku Sharifuddin's application to strike out Mukhriz' lawsuit

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today fixed Dec 1 for hearing of the application by the Prime Minister's press secretary to strike out Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir's defamation suit against him.

Judicial commissioner Datuk Roslan Abu Bakar set the date in chambers during which Datuk Seri Tengku Sharifuddin Tengku Ahmad was represented by counsel Ooi She Yi, while the plaintiff, by counsel Ilyani Noor Khuszairy.

Mukhriz, 51, filed the suit on May 3, alleging that Tengku Sharifuddin had issued four defamatory statements against him last April 15, 20, 23 and 26.

The statements were issued under the headings, 'Prime Minister's Press Secretary Statement on Donation Confirmation by Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister', 'Prime Minister's Press Secretary Statement on Former DPM's Reuters Interview', 'Mukhriz Mahathir Statement: Response by Prime Minister's Press Secretary', and 'Prime Minister's Press Secretary Statement on Tun Mahathir Mohamed and Mukhriz Mahathir'.

The plaintiff alleged the statements implied that Dr Mahathir and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had conspired in a malicious campaign to topple a democratically elected government and that he was involved directly in the plot between Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin.

Tengku Sharifuddin in his statement of defence denied that the four statements had disparaged Mukhriz and stressed that the statements were to explain and counter false accusations against Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

The defendant said he bore no malice in issuing the media statements which were published for information and in the interest of the Malaysian people.

He said he had a duty and responsibility to defend the prime minister and counter false accusations for the people to have an accurate picture and facts, which had been deliberately twisted by irresponsible parties for political interest. — Bernama