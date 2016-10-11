MACC tracing man to help probe into cheating case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) is tracing a man, Mohd Faizal Othman to help investigation on a cheating case by impersonating a police officer.

MACC, in a statement, today said the 34-year-old man held the identity card number 820927-03-5879 and his last address was at 5-15-10, Vista Angkasa, Bukit Kerinchi, Kuala Lumpur.

As such, members of the public who knew or have any information on the man can contact Selangor MACC headquarters at telephone line 03-55197373 or MACC officer Mohammad Suhaimi Norhizat at telephone number 018-2049916 or the nearest MACC office. — Bernama