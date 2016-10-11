Samsung stops sales and exchanges of Galaxy Note7

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics on Tuesday told all its global partners to halt sales and exchanges of its recalled Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, after reports that replacement units were also catching fire.

In a written statement, the world's largest smartphone maker said it had called the suspension to allow "further investigation" of safety issues with the relevant regulatory bodies.

"Because consumers' safety remains our top priority, Samsung will ask all carrier and retail partners globally to stop sales and exchanges of the Galaxy Note7 while the investigation is taking place," it said.

Samsung also urged consumers with either an original Galaxy Note7 or replacement Galaxy Note7 device to power down and stop using the device and take advantage of the remedies available.

Meanwhile, Malaysian users of the Galaxy Note7 are advised to seek assistance from Samsung Malaysia at 1-800-88-7799.