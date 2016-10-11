Nur Shakinah's parent to meet with JPA soon

SUNGAI PETANI: The parents of a Malaysian student who was reported missing in Paris, Nur Shakinah Naim, 19, will meet with the Public Service Department (JPA) soon to discuss on their daughter's academic status.

The father, Naim Awan, 46, said the meeting was to find appropriate local universities for his daughter to continue her study in engineering.

"Allhamdulillah (Thank God), we have safely arrived with Nur Sakinah, but right now she is temporarily staying at a relative's house to give her space to calm her mind," he told Bernama when contacted today.

Naim and his wife, Nor Halizah Ahmad, 43, had arrived in Malaysia last Friday after nearly a week in Paris to meet Nur Shakinah to bring her back home.

Nur Shakinah, a JPA scholarship student at the Universitaire de Technologie (IUT), Rouen, France was a former excellent student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pekula Jaya, Tikam Batu, Sungai Petani.

It was reported that Nur Shakinah went missing since Sept 23 by and was found safe on Sept 29.

It is learned that the disappearance of the student was due to stress with her studies.

Previously, Universiti Malaysia Perlis had announced its offer for Nur Shakinah to pursue her study in engineering at the university.

Naim also urged all parties, including the media to give space to his daughter to relax for a while. — Bernama