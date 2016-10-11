Johor RTD to tackle 'tonto' issue

JOHOR BARU: The Johor Road Transport Department has swung into action to tackle "tonto" issues, especially obstructing their officers from carrying out their duties and to lose their life in the line of duty.

Its director Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said the department does not want to lose their staff just as what happened in Kelantan where a female customs officer was killed in a car chase by tonto last Friday.

On Friday, Anisah Ali, 54, was one of three officers in a Customs patrol car pursuing two vans suspected of smuggling illicit cigarettes.

During the chase, a third vehicle, a four-wheel-drive believed to be driven by a “tonto” working for the smugglers rammed the Customs vehicle from the rear, causing it to skid and crash into a tree along the roadside.

Anisah, who was seriously injured, succumbed to her injuries at Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital in Kota Baru, Kelantan, at 11.50pm on Saturday.

Mohd Rusdi said Johor also has "tontos" employed by companies to protect their vehicles from being hauled by RTD officers but the situation is for now under control.

On another issue, he said, they have seized 462 clone cars since 2015 with a majority of it from Singapore.

He warned that if he finds any of his men involved with clone car syndicate and other illegal activities, he will report them to the police and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Mohd Rusdi said they are going hard on those found with cloned and stolen vehicles.

On the issue of illegal parking attendants, he said, they detained five of them in two operations last month and charged them under Section 50(3) Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a fine of up to RM3,000 or three months jail.

He urged public not to give money to these illegal car attendants and report them to aduan@jpj.gov.my or a lodge police report.