FRU to set up intelligence unit

SEREMBAN: The Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) will set up its own intelligence unit or 'elite group' in November to obtain early information on events being organised to prevent untoward incidents.

Its commander SAC Wan Abdullah Ishak said the unit would work together with the district police chiefs, special branch and other relevant departments to serve as the "eyes and ears' of the FRU.

"Previously we do not have an intelligence unit. Among its tasks are during football matches, VVIP visits, conference and so on.

"With this unit, we will obtain the right information to take immediate action if there is any unexpected incident," he told Bernama during a working visit to FRU Unit 7 here today.

Also present was FRU Unit 7 commanding officer DSP Ahmad Mat Noor.

The selected FRU officers and personnel would undergo special course regularly, he said.

Wan Abdullah said a standard operating procedure (SOP) had been formulated in determining security at stadiums nationwide, especially during football matches.

He said SOP involved stadium managers being responsible under the scope of security in the stadium apart from the police and relevant agencies.

A Light Strike Force (LSF) team had also been set up at every district police headquarters nationwide in preparation for the next general election, he said. — Bernama