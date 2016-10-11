Datin Seri charged for failing to declare her assets

BUTTERWORTH: A Datin Seri claimed trial to a charge of failing to declare her assets at the Sessions Court here today.

Datin Seri Sua Lai Kim, 41, was accused of failing to submit a sworn declaration of her assets which she obtained from the period beginning Jan 1, 2010 to April 30, 2015.

The single mother of four was alleged to have committed the offence between June 19 to Sept 1, 2015, at the Department of the Attorney General, Prosecution Division, in Putrajaya.

The offence falls under the Anti Money Laundering, Anti Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Financing Act 2001 which carries a maximum five year prison sentence or a RM3 million fine or both upon conviction.

Sua, dressed in a button-down grey shirt and black pants, appeared calm when the charge was read to her before Sessions Court Judge Norhayati Mohd Yunus.

Defence counsel Datuk Jagjit Singh Bant Singh urged the court to set a low bail amount as she is a housewife who is taking care of four children with the youngest being two years old.

He said Sua was still traumatised by the death of her husband last year, Datuk Seri Law Yong Chow, whose charred body was found in Lumut, Perak, on Jan 21 after he was last seen bundled into a car at Bukit Mertajam five days earlier.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Ashikin Mokhtar proposed bail of RM50,000 with two sureties and for her passport to be surrendered to the court.

Norhayati then set bail at RM20,000 with two sureties and fixed Dec 20 for mention.