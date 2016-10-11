Remand extended for four suspects in nation's biggest graft case (Updated)

KOTA KINABALU: The magistrate's court here today extended the remand order on four suspects, including two top Sabah Water Department officers, as the nation's biggest corruption scandal continues to unravel.

The department's director was extended for five days, until Oct 15, while his deputy, the deputy's brother and with his accountant were remanded for seven more days until Oct 17.

A source at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed that Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun granted the extension request for the remand order which ended today.

The four are being held at the MACC lock-up since last Wednesday.

The director and his deputy are alleged to have taken kickbacks and being involved in money laundering from RM3.3 billion worth of federal projects which were disbursed to companies under their siblings' names.

As of today, MACC has recorded statements from 40 individuals.

MACC also received information of several bank accounts belonging to the two suspects in three countries and found that more than RM30 million had been transferred into those accounts.

MACC had seized some RM53.7 million in cash from houses and offices of the department director who was arrested along with his deputy.

On Monday, a further 127 land grants were seized from the officials' homes which were estimated to be valued around RM30 million.

The 127 land grants were among the items seized together with an array of gold, precious stone jewellery and luxury watches believed to be have been purchased with their ill-gotten gains.