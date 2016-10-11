Oil palm farmer charged with murdering mother

Posted on 11 October 2016 - 04:49pm Last updated on 11 October 2016 - 05:49pm

TELUK INTAN: An oil palm farmer was charged at Teluk Intan Hospital where he is being warded for an illness, with murdering his invalid mother last month.

Chan Chee Keong, 55, is accused of hacking Low Kew@ Low Lin Kiew, 74, to death at a house in Kampung Baru Cina, Air Kuning around 6.45pm on Sept 27.

No plea was recorded from Chan when the charge was read out to him before magistrate Ahmad Asyraf Mohamed Kamal from the Tapah Magistrate's Court.

The court set Nov 11 for re-mention and ordered the accused to be remanded at Taiping Prison upon discharge from hospital.

Deputy public prosecutor Fatin Farahiyah Nadzri appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama