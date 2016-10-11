Police nab 2 suspects over murder of teenage girl

Posted on 11 October 2016 - 04:56pm Last updated on 11 October 2016 - 05:54pm

KOTA KINABALU: The police have detained two men in connection with the murder of a teenage girl whose body was found at a spa in Tanjung Aru, two days ago.

The victim, Norfazlina Abantas, 19, was employed at the spa.

The first suspect aged 28 was nabbed about 2.30pm here yesterday while the other, aged 25, was picked up in Kota Marudu, about nine hours later.

Kota Kinabalu City police chief, ACP M. Chandra said a post-mortem revealed Norfazlina was bludgeoned and strangled.

He said this was indicative of the injuries to the victim's nose – whose nasal bone was fractured – and mouth (upper gum). A tooth was also missing.

"We believe a blunt object was used to attack the victim. Initial investigations revealed the motive of the murder was jealousy.

"The suspects tested positive for drugs," he said in a statement here today.

Last Sunday, Norfazlina's body was found about 11.30am in a room of the spa. — Bernama