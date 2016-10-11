Husni: I will speak from my heart in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: Former finance minister II Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah (pix) has vowed to speak openly, without favouring any quarters, in the next Parliament session on Oct 17.

Without elaborating further on what he plans to say, the Tambun MP said it was for the betterment of the country, adding that he hoped to be given the opportunity to speak by the Dewan Rakyat speaker.

"I was the former minister, there will be lots of questions from people. I will make a statement, if given the opportunity to speak in parliament, I will start from there. You will have to see.

"I will speak from my heart for the future of the nation and the people, not taking into account any groups. It's not about now, it's about the future.

"It will start in Parliament. I have already prepared what I want to speak," he told reporters after officiating the Policy Dialogue of Asian Parliamentarians and Experts on Ageing, here, today.

He said this when asked to comment on the current political scenario and his wish-list for the next budget.

Ahmad Husni had, in June, stepped down from his position as the second finance minister and several other posts in Barisan Nasional and Umno.

He had also previously said that his resignations from the posts had no link to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) issue.

On the policy dialogue, Ahmad Husni noted that the country was heading towards becoming an ageing nation (20% of the population above 60-years-old) by 2030, and that preparations needed to be made to address the matter.

He said following the two-day forum involving 12 countries, a list of recommendations would be forwarded to the government on ways to support the ageing population and pensioners, including for the government to bear part of the financing for pensioners.