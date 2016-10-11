Press Digest - No chance of Gerakan doing any better than previous GE, say analysts

PETALING JAYA: Political analysts do not believe that Gerakan, which did not win any seat in Selangor in the last two general elections, would do any better in the 14th general election (GE14) despite announcing its candidates early.

This is due to the absence of a significant transformation within the party and its failure to take a stand or speak up on a number of major issues, they opined.

In a departure from the norm, Gerakan revealed its list of GE14 candidates for the state at its annual general assembly on Sunday but the analysts do not think it will make a big difference, Oriental Daily News reported today.

Political commentator Phoon Wing Keong said there were no pleasant surprises in the list and believed that their chances of winning were slim regardless whether the current or the proposed electoral boundaries are used for GE14.

"Furthermore, the seats to be contested by the party are Pakatan Harapan strongholds, and four are held by DAP.

"As a whole, Gerakan has not undergone any significant transformation, or seen any breakthrough since it was vanquished in the last general election.

"On certain issues, such as 1MDB, the party did not make a clear stand or speak up. As such, it will be tough for the party to make any breakthrough in the next polls."

He said contrary to claims by MCA and Gerakan that there was a significant swing in Chinese support back to the Barisan Nasional in the last two by-elections, there were no clear signs that it was indeed so.

He said even if there was a swing in support, the most was 1-2%, which is not going to help Gerakan much.

Tang Ah Chai, another political commentator in the Chinese Malaysian community, also did not see Gerakan having a good chance of winning any seat in Selangor come GE14.

"Gerakan contests in Chinese-majority seats. Even if the percentage of non-Chinese voters increases in the event that the proposed new electoral boundaries are used, it won't help the party much.

"Gerakan can only bank on three or multi-cornered fights to give its candidates the advantage," he said.