Teh urges Penang state govt to prioritise low-medium cost projects

GEORGE TOWN: Tanjung Bungah assemblyman Teh Yee Cheu (pix) has urged the state to freeze high-rise projects in his constituency until the review for the Penang Structure Plan (PSP) 2020 is completed.

He said the review of the PSP is needed so that density issues can be addressed. He had raised his objections in the last review meeting of PSP which earmarked his constituency as a development corridor.

Noting that what was needed was for more low-medium cost (LMC) housing units to be built, he urged the state government to mandate developers to build the approved LMC projects before continuing with their non-LMC developments.

He told a press today that two LMC projects in his constituency had been approved and called for them to be quickly constructed.

The PSP is being revised to take into account the land use of the three islands proposed to be reclaimed on the southern coast of Penang to fund the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP).

Earlier, Teh met with residents of Taman Concordia in Tanjung Bungah who were unhappy over several road issues.

Resident, Sally Chong, 56, said some 300 houses were affected after a road divider was erected at Jalan Lembah Permai which prevented residents from turning into their homes as they now have to take the longer route and enter via Jalan Tanjung Tokong.

She said the issue could be solved with transplanting a tree opposite Jalan Concordia 15 to create a junction there for residents to use.

Chong also urged the relevant authorities to straighten the stretch of Jalan Mount Ersline which leads into Jalan Lembah Permai while Teh said he will refer matters raised by his constituents to the Penang Island City Council and Works Department.