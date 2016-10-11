Three-layer security check at LTSAS

IPOH: The two-layer security check at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) here has been increased to three layers in a bid to tackle any threats of terrorism.

LTSAS airport manager of the Malaysia Airport Sdn Bhd Mohd Ali Osman said the increased security check had been implemented since April.

He said besides the checks on baggage and individuals entering the departure hall, now checks were also being randomly conducted on passengers.

"We have closed-circuit cameras and trained security staff to monitor passengers who are behaving suspiciously at the airport," he said in a media briefing here today.

At present, only Firefly and TigerAir are operating at LTSAS, with both providing flights from Ipoh to Johor Bahru and Singapore.

Mohd Ali, however, added that no specific checks would be made on arriving passengers as they and their baggage had been screened prior to departure. — Bernama