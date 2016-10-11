Minimum diploma qualification for nursery caregivers: Rohani

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) wants caregivers in nurseries to have minimum diploma qualification in early childhood education management.

Its minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said this was to ensure that the country's caregivers were equipped with sufficient knowledge and were capable of caring for children under three.

"In developed countries, caregivers for children under three are trained professionally and must at least posses a diploma as they are able to provide quality education needed to shape the future of the children," she said.

"Previously, the Education Ministry had discussed the matter but it only involved kindergartens. But now, we want nursery caregivers to fulfil the main requirement of possessing a diploma," she said.

She told this to reporters after a ministerial dialogue entitled "New Insights into Nurturing Prosperous Societal Development" at the Social Institute of Malaysia, here today.

Earlier, in her speech, Rohani said the government's effort to ensure that caregivers are equipped with diploma education was to provide the best template in educating children.

The maiden dialogue will be continued with eight more follow-up sessions involving various ministries and departments until December next year.

The objective of the dialogue was to deliver information on the country's current social issues, encourage the exchange of ideas in understanding social challenges faced as well as increase awareness and a sense of social responsibility. — Bernama