JB police seize 679 gambling machines in 112 raids

JOHOR BARU: In a move to weed out illegal gambling dens, Johor Baru Utara (JBU) police seized 679 gambling machines last month during their 112 raids held at family entertainment centres.

JBU district police chief ACP Mohd Taib Ahmad said they also charged 43 people aged between 20 and 50 years in court for various offences under the Open House Gambling Act 1953.

"We also got the authorities concerned to cut electricity supply to 10 centers on Monday and another 16 outlets will also have their electricity supply cut," he told reporters in a press conference yesterday.

He also said that they have detained 509 suspects for various criminal offences such as 317 after their urine test showed positive for drugs, six for snatch thefts and others for break-ins, stealing of vehicles, and other crimes.

On yet another incident, Mohd Taib has ruled out foul play in a case where the body of a 67-year-old man was found in front of a motor workshop at Jalan Bukit Kempas 1/18, yesterday.

The body, he said, had no injuries and his wallet was intact.

Police classified the case as sudden death.