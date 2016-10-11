Water supply at Sungai Semantan plant pollution free

KUANTAN: The water at the Semantan raw water plant in Temerloh, which is transferred to the Langat and Cheras water treatment plants (LRA) in Selangor, is free from any odour contamination from Saturday until today.

Pahang Department of Environment (DOE) director Rosli Zul said the reading was zero based on the measurement of the rate of odour pollution called Threshold Odour Number (TON) to indicate that the quality of water on the time and days in question was normal until today.

"DOE obtained the date from the operator at the Semantan water plant. According to the standard operating procedure, the operator must monitor the odour quality and measure the odour pollution every hour.

"The Pahang DOE will act if the data they recorded odour pollution, but until today, the water at the Semantan plant is normal, the TON reading is zero," he said when contacted by Bernama today.

However, he did not denied a little odour pollution was recorded on Friday (Oct 7) at the plant at 9.45pm and it was detected much earlier at 7pm, at the Langat and Cheras LRA.

"The process of transferring raw water from the Semantan plant to the two water treatment plants will take 12 hours and based on the monitoring record from 8am to 8pm on Oct 7, no pollution took place and it was only detected at 9.45pm," he said.

Rosli said after 11pm on the same day, the TON reading of raw water at the Semantan plant had returned to normal and did not indicate any odour pollution.

He said the odour pollution was detected again at the Semantan plant at a level of four TON at dawn (5am) on Oct 8 (Saturday) and the situation returned to normal after 9am. — Bernama