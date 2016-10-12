Police obtaining CCTV evidence after couple in a car get allegedly assaulted my 'Mat Rempits'

Police inspecting the victim's damaged car.

Police inspect the near the toll gate in Kepong.

PETALING JAYA: Police want to get hold of photographs and closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage on the alleged chase and assault by a gang of Mat Rempit who harassed a couple on Monday.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said in the incident which took place at 2.15am, a couple had stopped their car at an open air car park near the Kelana Jaya lake to navigate into their Waze navigational application.

"According to a report the couple lodged at Bandar Sunway police station at 6am, four bikers with pillion riders suddenly approached and surrounded their vehicle.

"One of the bikers tapped on the passenger window and told the couple something but fearing an untoward incident the driver reversed the car in a bid to get away from the bikers but hit one of them," Zani told reporters when met at the district police headquarters here today.

However, the bikers became more aggressive and began throwing stones and spark plugs at the car.

Fearing for their lives, the couple sped from the scene with the bikers in pursuit along the Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP), headed towards Kepong where the couple's vehicle suffered a flat tyre.

The couple called the police who arrived soon after and took them to the Bandar Sunway station.

Zani said police have initiated an investigation under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and are obtaining video evidence from Lingkaran Trans Kota Holdings Bhd (Litrak), the highway operator.

When met at the Sungai Wey police station, the driver, identified as Lim Soon Cheong, 26, who came to provide a statement to the investigators, said he was on his way with his girlfriend from Cheras to Sunway when the incident took place.

He missed his way to his home in Sunway, and he pulled over by the roadside to 'waze' his way back home.

"We parked our car and were fiddling our phones. Suddenly, there were four motorcycles around our car," he said.

He said the a motorcyclist knocked the windscreen ordering the duo to get off the car.

"We were reluctant. The engine was still running and I thought it was best to escape. As I reversed my car a motorcycle behind me was hit and he fell," he said.

Lim's car, Perodua Myvi's tyre punctured and he decided to drive with the punctured tyre back to safety.

"The riders rode very close to my car, and knocked the passenger's window.

"One even threw a spanner into the car and the windscreen shattered. I continued driving," the freelance despatch said.

Upon reaching a toll gate near Kepong, the riders fled and Lim then decided to stop.

A woman, identified only as San San, relayed the couple's ordeal via a Facebook posting last night, which quickly went viral.

San San's post was shared around 38,000 times.