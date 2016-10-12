Pupil stuck in school drain after retrieving pocket money

KLANG: A Standard Two pupil became stuck in a 0.4m deep drain at his school here for about 20 minutes this afternoon after retrieving his pocket money that had falled into it.

Sungai Pinang Fire and Rescue (JBPM) Station chief Assistant Superintendent Zaidi Ahtan said the incident took place at Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu Belah at 1pm.

"The victim resorted to going into the drain after failing to retrieve his pocket money, which had fallen inside it, by reaching in with his hands through the grills covering the drain.

"However, after retrieving his money, he failed to get out of the drain, panicked and cried.

"Teachers who were alerted about incident contacted JBPM and we arrived at the scene, we saw the victim stuck fast on his side in the drain," he told Bernama.

Zaidi said the victim was extricated after firemen lifted the grill and that he did not suffer any injuries. — Bernama